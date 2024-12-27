Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, has once again made headlines by sending actor Jacqueline Fernandez a Christmas gift—a 107-year-old vineyard in southern France. Sukesh expressed his affection and shared this grand gesture in a handwritten letter dated December 25, which has gone viral on social media.

Sukesh’s Viral Christmas Letter

Addressing Jacqueline as "baby girl," Sukesh began his letter by wishing her a Merry Christmas and lamenting their separation during their "favourite" festival. He wrote, "Being away from you does not stop me from playing your Santa Claus. I have a very special present for you this year, my love."

Sukesh revealed the extravagant gift, saying, "Today, I am gifting you not a bottle of wine but an entire vineyard in the country of love 'France,' which you never even dreamed of." The conman went on to express his desire to explore the vineyard with Jacqueline in the future. "I am desperate to take a walk in this garden holding your hand. The world may think that I am crazy, but I am really crazy in love with you," he added.

Internet Reactions and Jacqueline’s Silence

The letter has sparked intense debate online. While some social media users find Sukesh’s actions bizarre, others are concerned about his persistent declarations of love. Jacqueline Fernandez, however, has remained silent and has not acknowledged Sukesh’s letters or gifts. The actor has previously described herself as a "victim" in Sukesh’s alleged crimes, claiming he deceived her by posing as a legitimate businessman.

The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Saga

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with a multi-crore extortion case in 2015 and has been lodged in jail since. During the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into his crimes, Jacqueline’s name surfaced due to leaked photos and Sukesh’s claims of a relationship. Jacqueline has maintained that she was misled and manipulated by Sukesh.

