In yet another note, as Sukesh Chandrashekhar congratulates Donald Trump on his ‘new victory’ he reveals that his organization will be making more investments.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who often dedicates his love letters to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, has penned another note while serving imprisonment in Delhi. The conman has addressed this letter to US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his recent victory and has promised his ‘Big Bro’ about his organization LS Holdings’ expansion plans and investing more money in the American market.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar pledges to expand his U.S. investments to over $500 million; buys stakes in LA studio and dedicates to ‘lady love’ Jacqueline Fernandez

In the letter, he opened up about investing a whopping $500 million in business, as he has written, “As an Indian Investor in United States, my Organization LS Holdings and LS Gaming LLC will now increase its investments in the State of Nevada and LA to 500 million over the next 2 years, compared to, the 150 million USD we have invested over to date. Under you Leadership, we look forward, to find new opportunities in the field of Entertainment, hospitality, and gaming industry, which is going to Boom.”

In the same letter, he also mentioned about dedicating a Los Angeles studio to his lady love Jacqueline Fernandez and insisted that he is following Trump’s advice about ‘making women feel special’. “On a lighter note, I remember your other advise to me, “Treat your women always with dignity and make her always feel special”, on that note, LS Holdings is buying stakes of 135 million USD, in a large studio producing shows and movies in Los Angeles. I have finalized this buy, for my lady love Jacqueline just like the advice you gave me, to “make your women feel special”. Thank you, Bro, for everything.”, the letter read.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar also further elaborated about his bond with Donald Trump in this letter and expressed gratitude towards the US President about not being judgemental. In the past, the conman has addressed several letters to Jacqueline Fernandez on multiple occasions including Valentine’s Day and her birthday.

Also Read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls Jacqueline Fernandez his Sita, promises “Homecoming like Ram and Sita”; 25 Mahindra Thar Roxx, 200 iPhone 16 Pro giveaway announced

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.