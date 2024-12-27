PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema chain, is bringing back one of Bollywood’s most cherished films, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, to theatres on January 3, 2025 across 140 PVR INOX Cinemas in 46 cities. This iconic film, which broke box office records and won millions of hearts upon its release in 2013, is set to dazzle audiences once again, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for fans old and new.

The re-release follows the success of another Dharma Productions film, Kal Ho Naa Ho, which was re-released on November 15th, reaffirming the growing popularity of bringing beloved classics back to the big screen. These re-releases have become a defining strategy for PVR INOX, as they unite generations—introducing Gen Z and Gen Alpha to iconic stories while giving older audiences a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Hits like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Rockstar have further cemented the box office potential of this trend, making re-releases an integral part of contemporary cinema programming.

“2024 has been a year of both, mega blockbusters and thoughtfully curated re-releases", said Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX. "At PVR INOX, we carefully analyze and research potential re-release titles to ensure they resonate with audiences. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a prime example of such a film. Ayan Mukerji's masterful storytelling sets the perfect tone, making it a timeless repeat watch, with emotions that transcend all barriers. We are thrilled to bring this film back to the big screen and eagerly anticipate the audience's reaction.” said Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, at PVR INOX Ltd.

Karan Johar, Producer, expressed his excitement, saying, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani holds a special place in the heart of Dharma Productions. The film has great music, stunning locations, some of our most loved actors, and a story that resonates across all generations. It's just the perfect film to start the new year. The film leaves you with a warm, fuzzy feeling about life. We can't wait to see how Gen Z feels about watching it as adults on the big screen while millennials join in, singing along and repeating all the dialogues before the actors do.”

Reflecting on the film's re-release, director Ayan Mukerji shared, "This movie feels like my second child, a part of my heart and soul. More than a decade later, I can confidently say that creating it was one of the greatest joys of my life. What we accomplished, despite its perfections and imperfections, remains a source of immense and lasting pride for me."

With unforgettable tracks like 'Badtameez Dil' and 'Kabira' and moments that have defined a generation, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani promises to reignite the joy and passion it brought to audiences during its initial release. Whether you’re revisiting cherished memories or experiencing the film for the first time, this re-release promises an extraordinary cinematic treat.

Dharma Productions and UTV Motion Pictures present, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar & Karan Johar, co-produced by Apoorva Mehta - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani remains a cultural touchstone even after a decade. With stellar performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film is celebrated for its heartwarming narrative, memorable dialogues, and chart-topping music. It’s a story of friendship, love, and self-discovery that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire countless fans. Don’t miss the chance to relive the magic of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at a PVR INOX near you starting January 3, 2025. Celebrate friendship, dreams, and love on the big screen once again.

