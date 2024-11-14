Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, through her counsel, has asserted before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 13, that she was unaware of the illegal origins of the lavish gifts she received from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez has been implicated in a Rs 200 crores money laundering investigation involving Chandrasekhar, a case that has attracted substantial public and media attention.

Unaware of Illicit Origins, Says Jacqueline’s Counsel

Representing Fernandez, senior advocates Siddharth Agrawal, Prashant Patil, and Shakti Pandey argued that the actress did not know the gifts she received were allegedly part of Chandrasekhar's criminal proceeds. "She was not involved in money laundering nor was she aware of the source of the gifts," argued Agrawal. The legal team stressed that the actress believed the gifts to be personal and was not informed that they were purchased through fraudulent means.

Justice Anish Dayal, who presided over the hearing, raised an inquiry into personal responsibility, asking, "Whether there is a duty upon an adult person to know the source of the gift one receives." The case is scheduled for further arguments on November 26.

ED's Allegations Against Jacqueline Fernandez

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that Fernandez received costly gifts from Chandrasekhar, funded through money extorted from Aditi Singh, the wife of a prominent businessman. The ED’s charge sheet states that Fernandez did not verify news reports connecting Chandrasekhar to illicit activities when she encountered them in 2019. Agrawal argued that while Fernandez became aware of these reports, there is no legal basis to assume she knowingly accepted “proceeds of crime.”

Trust in Co-Accused Pinky Irani Misplaced, Claims Fernandez’s Counsel

Further complicating the case, Fernandez’s counsel highlighted her interactions with co-accused Pinky Irani, who allegedly convinced Fernandez of Chandrasekhar’s credibility by portraying him as a well-connected “political fixer” with ties to government officials. According to the counsel, Irani assured Fernandez of Chandrasekhar’s legitimate status, convincing her that he had high-level connections within the Home Ministry.

The counsel further contended that after encountering the news article, Fernandez stopped all communication with Chandrasekhar, displaying her reluctance to associate further upon learning of his potential connections to crime. "She stopped communication once doubts arose but had no knowledge of the gifts being proceeds of crime," her counsel argued.

Case to Continue in High Court

As the case progresses, Fernandez’s legal team maintains that any failure on her part to scrutinise Chandrasekhar's wealth origins was a mere oversight, not an offence. They argue that her lack of intent exempts her from charges of money laundering. The court will resume discussions on November 26 to further examine the charges against Fernandez, her relationship with Chandrasekhar, and her responsibility under the law.

