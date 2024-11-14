R. Madhavan’s gripping social drama Hisaab Barabar, produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, will have its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 26, 2024. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, Hisaab Barabar blends humour, satire, and intense emotions, and boldly confronts the pervasive issue of financial fraud, following a common man’s courageous fight to expose a corporate bank’s billion-dollar scam.

In this highly anticipated narrative, Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a meticulous railway ticket checker who discovers a small yet inexplicable discrepancy in his bank account. What starts as a minor issue soon spirals into a larger investigation, leading him to uncover a massive financial fraud orchestrated by a powerful banker, Micky Mehta (Neil Nitin Mukesh). As Radhe battles against systemic corruption, he also faces the complexities of his own life, realizing that relationships, unlike balance sheets, cannot be fixed with numbers alone.

Adding further depth to this intense story is Kirti Kulhari, who plays a pivotal role as the film explores themes of justice, integrity, and the personal cost of standing up for what's right.

Speaking about the film, R. Madhavan shared: “Hisaab Barabar is not just a battle against corruption—it’s about confronting personal flaws and understanding that justice isn’t always as simple as balancing a ledger. It’s a story of moral accountability, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it at IFFI."

Sharing his excitement on the film’s premiere, director Ashwni Dhir shares: “I’m honored to present Hisaab Barabar at the 55th IFFI. This film is more than a thriller—it’s a statement on the uphill fight for truth in a world clouded by deception. Through Radhe's journey, we explore the complexities of a common man trying to make sense of a world where justice often feels out of reach. I’m incredibly proud of our collaboration with Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, and I hope Hisaab Barabar leaves audiences entertained, yet reflecting on the battle between right and wrong.”

With its timely themes and strong performances, Hisaab Barabar is set to make a lasting impression at IFFI 2024 and beyond, sparking conversations and shining a light on one man’s fight for truth. Jio Studio presents an SP Cinecorp Production, Hisaab Barabar. Directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel.

