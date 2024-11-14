comscore
Junaid Khan to have two major releases around Valentine's Day 2025: Report 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Junaid Khan to have two major releases around Valentine’s Day 2025: Report 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After his Bollywood debut in Maharaj this June, Junaid Khan is gearing up for a potential double release around Valentine’s Day 2025. Trade insiders report that both of his upcoming films—one co-starring Sai Pallavi and produced by his father, Aamir Khan, and another romantic drama with Khushi Kapoor—are eyeing February release dates.

Aamir Khan's Production Targets Valentine's Day

Junaid’s untitled film with Sai Pallavi, produced by Aamir Khan, is tentatively set for a February 14 release. “Aamir has been eyeing February 14 for months,” a source told Mid-Day. “They have planned promotions and distribution channels around this date. So, changing it now is difficult.”

Meanwhile, Junaid’s romantic drama with Khushi Kapoor, produced by Boney Kapoor and Phantom Studios, has already been slated for release a week earlier on February 7. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Love Today (2022). “In September, the makers had announced the release date,” says a source close to Boney Kapoor’s production team. “Keeping the film’s theme of young romance in mind, they want to stick to the February window.”

Producers Consider Options to Avoid Box-Office Clash

With both films catering to a young audience and capitalizing on Valentine’s Day, a back-to-back release could impact each film’s box-office performance. However, the release dates may still change as both production teams look to avoid direct competition. According to a source, “Aamir is currently promoting Laapataa Ladies in the U.S. for the Oscars but plans to meet with the producers of the Love Today remake later this month. An announcement of new dates is expected by December.”

If no adjustments are made, Junaid Khan could see two of his films releasing just a week apart. 

Also Read: Aamir Khan speaks on almost quitting acting after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle, reveals son Junaid Khan changed his mind: “I was going from one extreme to another”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

