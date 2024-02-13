Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has been discharged from a private hospital in Kolkata after being admitted due to severe chest pain over the weekend. According to the latest update from the news agency PTI, Mithun was discharged on Monday afternoon and assured his fans and well-wishers that he is absolutely fine and ready to resume shooting for his upcoming films.

Mithun Chakraborty discharged from Kolkata hospital, blames overeating for health scare; says, “I eat like a demon”

Upon his discharge, Chakraborty candidly revealed that his health scare was primarily due to overeating. In a statement reported by IANS, he admitted, “I eat like a demon. So I was punished. My advice for everyone is to control your diet. Those with diabetes should not assume that indulging in sweets won't impact them. Manage your diet.”

Despite his hospitalization, the actor remained committed to his political engagements, particularly with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. Chakraborty expressed, “Who will oversee the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal? I will. I'll actively participate with the BJP. If required, I'll also campaign in other states. I hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high regard. It's time for the BJP to reach its pinnacle.”

Chakraborty's health scare began on February 10 when he was admitted to the hospital with severe chest pain. Following an examination by senior medical professionals, Chakraborty expressed optimism about his health, emphasizing the need to regulate his eating habits.

Fans and colleagues of the veteran actor breathed a collective sigh of relief upon his discharge, wishing him a speedy recovery and looking forward to his return to the screen.

