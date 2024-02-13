comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saiyami Kher to star in A Wednesday director Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix film

Sources reveal that actress is set to headline the Baby director's upcoming film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Marking an interesting collaboration, sources reveal that actress Saiyami Kher is set to headline director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film. This much-anticipated project is expected to feature her in an author-backed role and it will be exploring a woman-oriented subject, that promises to captivate audiences and is scheduled to be a Netflix Original.

From what we hear, director Neeraj Pandey handpicked Saiyami Kher for the pivotal role following her outstanding performance in Ghoomer. Their successful partnership in the Disney+ Hotstar popular web series Special Ops is said to have paved the way for their reunion yet again for the upcoming venture, thereby also creating heightened anticipation among fans. A source close to the development opened up about this untitled movie and said, "The film will begin shooting from February 15. The production team is gearing up for a 30-day shooting schedule, in order to ensure the film's timely completion and so that they can deliver a high-quality cinematic masterpiece. They are planning to shoot the entire film in one go itself. There will be no break. And yes, it will be a Netflix original."

Saiyami Kher's power packed performance as a paraplegic cricketer in Ghoomer not only won her praises from industry stalwarts, including directors like R. Balki and Anurag Kashyap, but also from audiences. As for her next film, it promises to be a compelling blend of Neeraj Pandey's directorial vision and Saiyami Kher's acting prowess, as the duo is getting set to deliver a riveting cinematic experience. Further details about the film including an official statement are expected to be unveiled soon.

Apart from this, Saiyami is also supposed to be collaborate with Anurag Kashyap for his next.

Also Read: Saiyami Kher ties up with an NGO for Beach Clean-Up Drive following Ganapti celebrations; says, “Bappa will certainly not like seeing our beaches filled with litter”

