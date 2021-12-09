Earlier this month, Salman Khan announced that the Da-Bangg tour will commence on December 10 in Riyadh. Right after the release of Antim - The Final Truth, the actor and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will also join the tour. The star-studded tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, and Guru Randhawa. Now, amid the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case controversy, Jacqueline has been dropped from the tour.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged connection to a money laundering case. While there were reports stating that Daisy Shah has replaced her, no decision has been made yet.

A day ago, Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Delhi where she was called in for questioning. The said questioning is rather significant as through the process the investigative agency is probing to uncover the proceeds of the alleged crime in the multi-crore racket that Sukesh Chandrasekar operated. Earlier too, Jacqueline had been summoned by the ED, while she responded to the summons twice, she skipped four other instances when she was summoned.

As for the case, the ED has filed a charge sheet at a Delhi court that mentions Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. In the said charge sheet, the agency claims to have uncovered financial evidence that proves the Bollywood actress had received multiple gifts from prime accused Sukesh Chandrasekar.

