comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.12.2021 | 9:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Dhamaka Atrangi Re
follow us on

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped from Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour amid Rs. 200 crore money laundering case controversy 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this month, Salman Khan announced that the Da-Bangg tour will commence on December 10 in Riyadh. Right after the release of Antim - The Final Truth, the actor and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will also join the tour. The star-studded tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, and Guru Randhawa. Now, amid the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case controversy, Jacqueline has been dropped from the tour.

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour amid Rs. 200 crore money laundering case controversy 

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged connection to a money laundering case. While there were reports stating that Daisy Shah has replaced her, no decision has been made yet.

A day ago, Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Delhi where she was called in for questioning. The said questioning is rather significant as through the process the investigative agency is probing to uncover the proceeds of the alleged crime in the multi-crore racket that Sukesh Chandrasekar operated. Earlier too, Jacqueline had been summoned by the ED, while she responded to the summons twice, she skipped four other instances when she was summoned.

As for the case, the ED has filed a charge sheet at a Delhi court that mentions Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. In the said charge sheet, the agency claims to have uncovered financial evidence that proves the Bollywood actress had received multiple gifts from prime accused Sukesh Chandrasekar.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rs. 200 Crores Money Laundering Case

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan reunite for…

BREAKING: Theatrical trailer of RRR to be…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Here's…

GOT7’s JAY B donates 100 million won for…

Shin Se Kyung donates profits from her…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification