comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.12.2021 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Dhamaka Atrangi Re
follow us on

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan reunite for another music video titled ‘Mohabbat Hai’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Popular on-screen couple Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan are all set to share the screen once again. The duo has previously shared the screen in 'Baarisha Ban Jaana' which was immensely loved by the audience and got huge success. Now, the pair is gearing up for another music video which is titled 'Mohabbat Hai'.

Announcing the collaboration, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and made a special post. the post had Shaheer and Hina's still from the song and some BTS fun they had. Hina can be seen wearing a simple violet colour salwar suit while Shaheer can be seen in simple attire comprising of brown pants and a beige shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Sharing pictures Hina in the caption wrote, "Sharing the post, the actress captioned it, "#Shahina is back! @vyrloriginals @shaheernsheikh @mohitsuri @jeetganngulimusic @stebinben @kunaalvermaa @adityadevmusic @poojasinghgujral."

ALSO READ:Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani’ to go off-air

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Theatrical trailer of RRR to be…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Here's…

GOT7’s JAY B donates 100 million won for…

Shin Se Kyung donates profits from her…

Riteish Deshmukh turns director; Genelia…

Venkatesh to make a comeback in Bollywood…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification