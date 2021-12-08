Popular on-screen couple Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan are all set to share the screen once again. The duo has previously shared the screen in 'Baarisha Ban Jaana' which was immensely loved by the audience and got huge success. Now, the pair is gearing up for another music video which is titled 'Mohabbat Hai'.

Announcing the collaboration, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and made a special post. the post had Shaheer and Hina's still from the song and some BTS fun they had. Hina can be seen wearing a simple violet colour salwar suit while Shaheer can be seen in simple attire comprising of brown pants and a beige shirt.

Sharing pictures Hina in the caption wrote, "Sharing the post, the actress captioned it, "#Shahina is back! @vyrloriginals @shaheernsheikh @mohitsuri @jeetganngulimusic @stebinben @kunaalvermaa @adityadevmusic @poojasinghgujral."

