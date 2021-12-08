comscore

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rs. 200 Crores Money Laundering Case

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Just last week Bollywood Hungama had reported that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai airport as she was leaving for Dubai for a concert. Jacqueline was stopped on the basis of a Lookout Circular issued by the Enforcement Directorate, and was later allowed to leave the airport. This, came after a photograph of Jacqueline and conman Sukesh Chandrasekar surfaced clearly displaying their connection.

Earlier today, Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Delhi where she was called in for questioning. The said questioning is rather significant as through the process the investigative agency is probing to uncover the proceeds of the alleged crime in the multi-crore racket that Sukesh Chandrasekar operated. Earlier too Jacqueline had been summoned by the ED, while Jacqueline attended the summons twice, she skipped four other instances when she was summoned.

As for the case, the ED has filed a charge sheet at a Delhi court that mentions Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. In the said charge sheet, the agency claims to have uncovered financial evidence that proves the Bollywood actress had received multiple gifts from prime accused Sukesh Chandrasekar.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez likely to be arrested soon? Salman Khan unlikely to help and her close friends disappear

