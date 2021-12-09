comscore

Last Updated 09.12.2021 | 12:13 PM IST

Salman Khan commences the shoot for Tiger 3 in Mumbai

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

In May, the Tiger 3 team had to sadly pull down the grand set at SRPF Grounds in Goregaon, Mumbai, after it was somewhat damaged by Cyclone Tauktae. At the time, Bollywood producer Aditya Chopra was against the idea of reconstructing the set — a replica of a busy Middle Eastern market — hoping that in the months to come, the team could instead fly down to the UAE and shoots the sequences at the original locations. Now, after much rethinking, Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have had the set rebuilt from scratch so that Salman Khan can immerse himself again in the world of the big-budgeted spy thriller.

According to a report, it has been learnt that the Bollywood superstar has reported to the Goregaon set earlier this week. A source informed that, Salman has been shooting for the film at the Yash Raj Studios in Andheri since last September. The production design team was simultaneously rebuilding the set. It will serve as the backdrop for several heavy-duty action scenes where Salman’s RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Katrina Kaif’s character Zoya will take on the bad guys. The report revealed also added that on Monday, the director canned a bike chase sequence featuring actor Salman and the baddies of the film.

Shortly after finishing the set-piece over two days, Salman Khan left for Riyadh on Wednesday morning. In the upcoming weeks, we will see him hop from one project to another. Furthermore, it has revealed that the actor flew out for Dabangg: The Tour Reloaded show that is slated for December 10. He will fly back to the country on December 11, heading straight to the Bigg Boss sets for the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. After that, Salman will resume filming of Tiger 3 from December 13 at the SRPF Grounds. The stent will go on till Christmas.

Salman Khan is currently busy with a hectic work schedule. Last month he was busy promoting Antim which starred his brother in law- Ayush Sharma in it.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar condole demise of General Bipin Rawat

