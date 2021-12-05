comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.12.2021 | 9:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Dhamaka Atrangi Re
follow us on

Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to leave Mumbai airport after brief detention at the airport

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a witness in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. The actress was questioned multiple times by the central agency after she was linked to the prime accused, Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On Sunday evening, Jacqueline was briefly detained at the Mumbai airport based on a lookout circular issued to her by the ED in connection with the extortion case. However, she was allowed to leave the airport after a brief detention.

Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to leave Mumbai airport after brief detention at the airport

Jacqueline Fernandez was leaving the country for a show in Dubai on Sunday evening. The actress is currently being investigated by the ED in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case. It has been alleged that the actress was in contact with Sukesh Chandrasekhar even during his time at Tihar jail. Sukesh’s lawyer had earlier claimed that the actress was dating his client. Amid the allegations, pictures of  Jacqueline kissing Sukesh on the cheek also made its way to the internet.

Jacqueline’s statement has been recorded twice by the ED and she is expected to be questioned soon in Delhi.

The investigating agency has filed a charge sheet in Delhi against Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others in the Rs. 200-crore money laundering case, alleging that he extorted Rs. 200 crore from a businessman's wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail. Adding to this, the agency has also uncovered evidence detailing financial transactions from Chandrasekhar to the Bollywood actress. Besides this the agency’s evidence also includes a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs. 9 lakh were among gifts worth Rs. 10 crores given by Chandrashekar to Jacqueline.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at Mumbai airport from flying outside India; might be detained for questioning

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Katrina…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple…

Salman Khan looking to replace Jacqueline…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Invited…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Seven…

Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification