Jacqueline Fernandez seems to have landed in a world of trouble with her alleged links to conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. In fact, a while back Bollywood Hungama had exclusively uncovered an image of the two, with the Sri Lankan born Bollywood actress Jacqueline planting a kiss on the conman’s cheek. Now, in a new twist to the money laundering case Jacqueline was stopped at the Mumbai airport.

While Jackie has not been arrested, she was stopped at the Mumbai airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular). The Enforcement Directorate had opened a LOC against the actor in the Sukesh Chandrasekar case. It is learnt that Jacqueline Fernandez wanted to go to Dubai for a show, but will now be brought to Delhi for questioning, ED.

The investigating agency has filed a charge sheet in Delhi against Sukesh Chandrasekar and others in the Rs. 200-crore money laundering case, alleging that he extorted Rs. 200 crore from a businessman's wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail. Adding to this, the agency has also uncovered evidence detailing financial transactions from Chandrasekar to the Bollywood actress. Besides this the agency’s evidence also includes a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs. 9 lakh were among gifts worth Rs. 10 crores given by Chandrashekar to Jacqueline.

Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, the charge sheet also mentions Satyameva Jayate 2 actor Nora Fatehi, who was earlier questioned in the case.

Also Read: Salman Khan looking to replace Jacqueline Fernandez from Da-bangg concert; actress may be restricted from travel outside country

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.