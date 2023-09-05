The trailer of Jaane Jaan was held at a studio in central Mumbai. The set resembled Kalimpong and it added to the mystery and intrigue. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat attended the fun-filled event along with director Sujoy Ghosh, producers Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri and Netflix India Content Head Monika Shergill. The most memorable moment of the trailer launch was when Kareena talked about her hubby Saif Ali Khan’s warning to her.

Jaane Jaan trailer launch: Saif Ali Khan warned Kareena Kapoor Khan about Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat’s acting prowess: “He told me, ‘Stop being the backbencher. Aage ke bench mein aake kuch karo’”

Before Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about it, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that they were classmates at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Kareena was asked if she intimidated them or if was it vice versa. Kareena replied, “They intimidated me! They were quite prepared. Saif had told me, 'It’s not like van se make-up laga kar tum set pe jaake dialogue bologi! Please stop this attitude. You are working with Jaideel Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Be prepared to be on your toes. They are going to be improvising. It won't be a picnic'. So, he had warned me. Hence, like a student, I was constantly alert. Saif even said, 'Stop being the backbencher. Aage ke bench mein aake kuch karo'. I was like, 'Yeah yeah'!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued, “I was constantly watching them. Jaideep is quite prepared and composed. I have realised that Vijay is a bit like me in the sense that he's laughing and all on the set. But all his takes are different from the others. And it’s also very well thought out. Being in this environment, I was also on my toes and I am happy I was. I believe that an actor should constantly be threatened by other actors on the set.”

She then looked at Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and joked, “Sab aapke baare mein accha bol rahe hai, that you guys went to FTII and all. Mere baare mein bhi kuch accha bolo!”

At this, Jaideep remarked, “Aap kitni bhi tayyari kar ke aa jaao set pe, jab aap Kareena Kapoor ke saamne khade hote ho, jab aap unki aankhon mein dekh ke line bolni padti hai na, toh camera bhi hilne lagta hai! Aadmi chod do aap!”

Vijay added to the laughter as he said, “I want to thank Saif Ali Khan. Agar woh nahin hote, toh (Kareena) ko pata bhi nahin hota (ki main kaun hoon)!”

