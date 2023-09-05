Trade predicts that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan can collect Rs. 70 crores on day 1 to become the BIGGEST Hindi film EVER

Shah Rukh Khan’s previous release Pathaan (2023) was released on a non-holiday and collected Rs. 57 crores. On the second day, Republic Day, the collections jumped to Rs. 70.50 crores. Trade experts feel that SRK’s upcoming film, Jawan, which releases on September 7, can cross this record-breaking number.

When asked to predict the first-day number, trade analyst Atul Mohan answered, “In all languages, the film can collect Rs. 70 crores or even Rs. 80 or Rs. 90 crores. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai.” When asked about the Hindi version, he said, “It’ll collect more than Pathaan. The release day will be around Rs. 70 crores.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar exulted, “It’ll collect more than Pathaan. On day 1, it’ll earn between Rs. 65 and 70 crores.”

Raj Bansal, the owner of Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur predicted, “I am expecting it to collect Rs. 65 crores plus on Thursday. That will be a phenomenal day number.” He observed, “The performance of the previous film of an actor matters a lot when it comes to the advance ticket sales of his next film. After Pathaan, there’s no looking back for Shah Rukh Khan.”

Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst said, “If I talk about the weekend, it’ll collect Rs. 300-350 GBOC gross for all languages. Janmashtami is a big holiday in the North and hence, Jawan will benefit. It’ll collect Rs. 100 crores on day 1 worldwide gross.”

Vishek Chauhan is hoping Jawan crosses the century mark on its day of release, “I want a Hindi film to do Rs. 100 crore net business on Day 1 so that it gives the right direction and hope, it inspires exhibitors to open their cinemas and it motivates producers to make this kind of cinema.”

Pathaan is currently the biggest Hindi grosser as it collected Rs. 543.05 crores nett in India. Taran Adarsh, Girish Johar and Vishek Chauhan confessed that Jawan has all the chances to go past this number. Raj Bansal, however, said, “It’ll be too early to comment because it depends on content. The music hasn’t worked as expected. The songs aren’t chartbusters.”

