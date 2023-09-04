With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma starrer Jaane Jaan set to release on September 21 on Netflix, production house 12th Street Entertainment is ready to take us for another thrilling ride. While their upcoming slate is packed, the production house is thrilled to be working on several projects. Amongst them is the sequel to Bhoot Police. The sequel, which has been in the works, has been officially announced by the producer.

Bhoot Police released in 2021 and stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. It was directed by Pawan Kripalani. The horror-comedy is now getting a second installment. However, the cast and the other details are under wraps. Back in October 2022, Saif Ali Khan told Bollywood Hungama, “I loved the script and I liked my role in Bhoot Police. It continues to be one of the most watched films on that platform, and they are very keen to do a sequel.”

Additionally, 12th Street Entertainment is also gearing up for the remake of the 2010 South Indian neo-noir film Aaranya Kaandam. The Tamil-language crime drama, written and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, stars Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram and Master Vasanth. The film was released in 2010.

With successful films like Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, and Gaslight, a psychological thriller starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in its repertoire, producer Akshai Puri is currently gearing up for several projects.

