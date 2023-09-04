comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.09.2023 | 8:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Bhoot Police sequel announced; Akshai Puri’s 12th Street Entertainment also acquires remake requires of Tamil neo-noir Aaranya Kaandam

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Bhoot Police sequel announced; Akshai Puri’s 12th Street Entertainment also acquires remake requires of Tamil neo-noir Aaranya Kaandam

en Bollywood News
/00:00 00:00

Listen to this story

EXCLUSIVE: Bhoot Police sequel announced; Akshai Puri’s 12th Street Entertainment also acquires remake requires of Tamil neo-noir Aaranya Kaandam

12th Street Entertainment is also gearing up for the remake of the 2010 South Indian neo-noir film Aaranya Kaandam.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma starrer Jaane Jaan set to release on September 21 on Netflix, production house 12th Street Entertainment is ready to take us for another thrilling ride. While their upcoming slate is packed, the production house is thrilled to be working on several projects. Amongst them is the sequel to Bhoot Police. The sequel, which has been in the works, has been officially announced by the producer.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhoot Police sequel announced; Akshai Puri’s 12th Street Entertainment also acquires remake requires of Tamil neo-noir Aaranya Kaandam

EXCLUSIVE: Bhoot Police sequel announced; Akshai Puri’s 12th Street Entertainment also acquires remake requires of Tamil neo-noir Aaranya Kaandam

Bhoot Police released in 2021 and stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. It was directed by Pawan Kripalani. The horror-comedy is now getting a second installment. However, the cast and the other details are under wraps. Back in October 2022, Saif Ali Khan told Bollywood Hungama, “I loved the script and I liked my role in Bhoot Police. It continues to be one of the most watched films on that platform, and they are very keen to do a sequel.”

Additionally, 12th Street Entertainment is also gearing up for the remake of the 2010 South Indian neo-noir film Aaranya Kaandam. The Tamil-language crime drama, written and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, stars Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram and Master Vasanth. The film was released in 2010.

With successful films like Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, and Gaslight, a psychological thriller starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in its repertoire, producer Akshai Puri is currently gearing up for several projects.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan confirms Bhoot Police 2

More Pages: Bhoot Police 2 Box Office Collection , Bhoot Police 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma denies claims…

Jaane Jaan trailer launch: Saif Ali Khan…

Trade predicts that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: After debut with action-packed…

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar kick-starts…

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification