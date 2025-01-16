Salman Khan has lost his cherished pet dog, Toro. The news was confirmed by the superstar's rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, who shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Iulia Vantur mourns loss of Salman Khan’s dog Toro, shares emotional tribute

On Wednesday, Iulia Vantur took to Instagram to share the sad news, posting an emotional video of Salman Khan's pet dog, Toro. In the caption, Iulia wrote, “Thank you for blessing our lives, my lovely Toro Boy... You’ll be with us forever.” The video featured heartwarming moments of Toro at the actor's Panvel farmhouse.

In 2019, Salman Khan posted a picture of himself with Toro on X, captioning it, “Spending time with the most loving, loyal, and selfless species.” The actor has always expressed his deep affection for animals and was frequently seen bringing Toro along to the gym for company.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been speculated to be dating for several years, though neither has officially confirmed or denied the rumors. Recently, Salman was spotted celebrating Iulia's father's birthday in Dubai. Iulia shared pictures of Salman with her family on social media, captioning them, “Happy Birthday, Dad! I love you and thank you..2 heroes.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently filming for his upcoming action thriller Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie features Salman in dual roles, alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Sikandar is scheduled for release on Eid 2025. Additionally, Salman has Kick 2 from Sajid Nadiadwala lined up.

AR Murugadoss shared his excitement about the project and said, “Working with Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express! Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene is crafted to leave an indelible mark. I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever.”

