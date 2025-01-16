Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during a horrifying attempted robbery at his residence in the early hours of the morning. Between 2:00 AM and 2:30 AM, the actor was awoken by unusual noises and discovered an intruder in his home. In a brave effort to confront the would-be burglar, Saif was injured in the ensuing scuffle.

Saif Ali Khan injured during attempted robbery; undergoes surgery at Lilavati Hospital

The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, two of which are reported to be severe. While his injuries are not life-threatening, they required immediate medical attention. As of 9:00 AM, Saif is undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital. His son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, along with a house help, promptly escorted him to the hospital.

Doctors attending to Saif have disclosed that the actor might require plastic surgery on his wrist due to the severity of one of the injuries. Medical professionals are closely monitoring his condition to ensure a smooth recovery. Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 am. Uttamani said that Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by team of doctors led Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, anaesthetiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

In a statement issued by Saif’s team, they confirmed the incident, stating: “There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation.”

The police are actively investigating the attempted burglary and have begun collecting evidence from the actor’s residence. Saif’s family and fans have expressed their concern, flooding social media with messages of support and prayers for his speedy recovery.

