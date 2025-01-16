In a harrowing turn of events, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation at his Mumbai residence. An attempted burglary at his home in the early hours of the morning led to a violent encounter with the intruder, during which the actor sustained multiple injuries. Khan, known for his composure and wit both on and off-screen, reportedly awoke to suspicious noises and confronted the intruder, resulting in a scuffle.

Saif Ali Khan’s team releases official statement; actor out of danger following attempted burglary incident

During the altercation, Saif suffered six stab wounds. One of these was dangerously close to his spine, with a foreign object lodged in the wound, while another major injury on his wrist will require plastic surgery. Despite the severity of the situation, Saif showed incredible resilience and managed to alert his staff, who promptly called the authorities and medical emergency services.

Following surgery at Lilavati Hospital, Saif Ali Khan’s team has issued an official statement, reassuring his fans and the public about his condition: "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."

The actor's family, including his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been by his side throughout the ordeal. Sources close to the family reveal that while shaken, they are relieved that Saif is on the path to recovery.

The Mumbai Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the attempted burglary and the attacker’s identity. Efforts are underway to determine whether this was a targeted attack or a random break-in.

Saif Ali Khan’s fans and colleagues from the film fraternity have poured in their support, sending prayers and wishes for his swift recovery. This incident has also sparked conversations about celebrity security, with many urging for increased safety measures for public figures.

The actor is currently in stable condition, and updates on his recovery are expected in the coming days. While this terrifying episode has left his family and fans shaken, Saif Ali Khan's courage and determination have once again proved that he is a true warrior, both in reel and real life.

