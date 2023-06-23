On Thursday, Tanvi Thakkar took to her IG handle and shared teh news of the arrival of her first child with Aditya Kapadia.

StarPlus’ popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the headlines lately, especially for concluding Sai-Virat’s love story. Over the course of its run, the show has earned a loyal fanbase, who are pretty upset with Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt’s departure from the show. Amid this, there is a good news for fans! GHKKPM actress Tanki Thakkar, who plays Shivani Bhua, has welcomed her first child with her husband Aditya Kapadia.

It’s a boy! Former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia welcome their firstborn

The duo has become parents for the first time to a baby boy. On Thursday, in a joint post, Tanvi and Aditya announced the arrival of their firstborn. The couple shared a photo, featuring them along with their baby boy. Captioning the photo, they wrote, “19.06.2023,” followed by a blue-heart emoticon. They also added a hashtag, which read, “Everything begins from here.”

As soon as they made the announcement, several TV personalities shower congratulations on new parents. Pearl V Puri, Vahbiz Dorabzi, and more express excitement and love for the little one on Instagram.

For the unversed, after a seven-year courtship, the actors, who began dating in 2014, tied the knot in 2021. They recently announced their pregnancy and have been sharing humorous and educational videos on social media, offering insights into their journey towards parenthood. Tanvi and her fellow TV actor Ishita Dutta, who is also pregnant, have collaborated on pregnancy and motherhood-related content.

Also Read: Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Ayesha Singh expresses excitement on Sai and Virat union; says, “Sai and Virat have reunited, but will it be a happily ever after for #SaiRat?”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.