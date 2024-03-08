The docuseries offers a comprehensive view of the saga, presenting both sides of the narrative and delving into the dysfunctional dynamics of an elite Indian family.

The docu-series chronicling the Sheena Bora case, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, has not only stirred significant discourse in anticipation of its release but continues to make waves worldwide. Helmed by Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy Bahl, the series has soared into Netflix's Top 10 English TV shows globally, sharing the space with trending Netflix Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 1, One Day, and Love is Blind: Season 6. Within a week of its debut, the show is trending across 18 countries, captivating audiences from Canada to Australia. Adding to its impressive reception, viewers across the world have spent 2.2 million hours watching the docu-series.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth garners 2.2 million views, surges into Netflix’s global Top 10 list

Navigating through conflicting initial reports, the docuseries offers a comprehensive view of the saga, presenting both sides of the narrative and delving into the dysfunctional dynamics of an elite Indian family, unravelling the secrets that destroyed lives. With exclusive interviews featuring Mukerjea herself, her family, lawyers, and veteran journalists who broke the case, the series peels back layers about the disappearance of Sheena Bora.

As the shocking story unfolds, viewers are privy to previously unseen family photographs and unsettling call recordings, shedding light on the motives behind Sheena's vanishing and casting doubt on each person's version of events.

