Filmmaker Kedar Shinde’s Marathi movie Baipan Bhari Deva not only became a success at the box office but also became one of the biggest blockbusters in the language. Produced by Jio Studios and Shinde, the movie starred an ensemble cast of female actors like Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Deepa Parab, Suchitra Bandekar, Sukanya Kulkarni Mone and Shilpa Navalkar. Now, the makers have announced a sequel to the film titled Aaipan Bhari Deva.

The announcement was made today by Jio Studios and Shinde. The makers haven’t revealed whether the film will take forward the same story and will have the same cast.

Speaking about the film, Shinde said, “Baipan Bhari Deva has taught me valuable lessons. I made the film for my mother, my wife, my daughter, my aunt and my grandfather. With each film, we take away learnings, but its overwhelming response inspired me to understand better and delve deeper into a woman’s mind. With success comes responsibility, and while planning my next film, I thought being a mother has so many facets and a mother’s emotions are like a bottomless sea, why not make a film dedicated to all mothers? Aaipan Bhari Deva is not just for all women…but for every human being… Because everyone has a mother. I’m looking forward to partnering once again with Jio Studios who backed me on my vision for Baipan Bhari Deva and are committed to compelling storytelling. With Aaipan Bhari Deva, we hope to once again deliver a film that will cut across all audiences and leave an enduring impact.”

Interestingly, in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama in last July, Shinde had said that he will make a sequel to Baipan Bhari Deva only if he finds a good script. He had said, “There is a lot of responsibility. It’s not easy. The film has become a tremendous brand, so I will get money (if I make a sequel). But I need to think whether I should concentrate on making money or be concerned about losing the respect I have in audience’s hearts. I would never want that respect to go. The day I feel that this is the perfect script for Baipan 2 only then I will make it. But right now there is no such plan.”

Aaipan Bhari Deva is produced by Kedar Shinde Productions, Jyoti Deshpande and Bela Shinde, co-produced by Ajit Bhure and written by Vaishali Naik and Omkar Mangesh Dutt.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Baipan Bhari Deva had to wait 3 years for release: “It was a tough period, I didn’t know what was Swami Samarth’s wish,” says Kedar Shinde

