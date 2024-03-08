This year, Aamir Khan is poised to juggle acting and production endeavours. The actor is slated to headline Sitare Zameen Par, the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones, directed by RS Prasanna. The shoot for the same kicked off earlier in February 2024, to be released during Christmas of this year. With this project, he plans on taking on another important topic. In Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan played the role of a teacher who helps Ishaan Awasthi, played by Darsheel Safary, with his dyslexia. Now, the actor plans to shed light on Down Syndrome with his next project.

Aamir Khan starrer Sitare Zameen Par to shed light on Down Syndrome: Report

According to Hindustan Times, a source revealed, “Just like TZP, Aamir Khan wanted to bring focus on another condition that gets stigmatized in our society through Sitare Zameen Par. That’s when he found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down Syndrome and what people dealing with that go through. He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals.”

Speaking with TV9 during their summit recently, Aamir Khan said, “My next film as a lead actor, which has just begun filming, is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun.”

“But besides that, you will be able to see me not as a lead actor in the film but I am doing a few things. Let’s see how the audience reacts,” Aamir said, as he added, “I am doing a few small roles.”

In the upcoming Hindi remake set in Punjab, Aamir Khan takes on the role of a headstrong minor league basketball coach sentenced to community service. Tasked with coaching a Special Olympics team comprising individuals with diverse learning disabilities, Khan's character undergoes a transformative journey. The adaptation, crafted by RS Prasanna, intricately weaves the essence of Indian sensibilities into the narrative, drawing inspiration from real stories of developmentally challenged players.

