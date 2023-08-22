Pradhyuman Maloo, recognized by many as one of Sima Taparia's high-profile clients on Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, finds himself in a storm of controversy as his wife, Ashima Chauhaan, has lodged a complaint alleging domestic violence. This development comes after the couple's grand wedding in Udaipur in 2022, which garnered attention due to Pradhyuman's appearances on the popular matchmaking show.

Indian Matchmaking fame Pradhyuman Maloo accused of domestic violence; wife Ashima Chauhaan files FIR

According to reports from Hindustan Times, the Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Pradhyuman and his family, based on Ashima's accusations. In the FIR, Ashima claimed that she left her marital home in September 2022 due to enduring physical and emotional abuse. She also alleged that her family had been subjected to blackmail and harassment.

Ashima's legal representative, advocate Anmol Bartaria, emphasized the gravity of the allegations, stating, "The allegations in the FIR lodged are grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant mental and physical abuse at its core. The matter is in the investigative stage and should be carried in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused in accordance with the law."

Pradhyuman, in response, said, "I don't know about it. To the best of my knowledge, we are in settlement talks with the lawyers to resolve our marital issues amicably."

Indian Matchmaking, a Netflix reality show following the matchmaking endeavours of Sima Taparia, gained immense popularity with its first season in July 2020. Pradhyuman featured prominently in both the second season, which aired in August 2022, and the recently released third season, which premiered in April this year.

