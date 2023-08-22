comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.08.2023 | 3:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
OMG 2 Gadar 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani to release teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki around Diwali

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani to release teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki around Diwali

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani to release teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki around Diwali
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The film industry is abuzz with excitement for filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which is based on illegal immigration via ‘Donkey Flight’ method, has been making headlines since its announcement. Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker is preparing to unveil the much-anticipated teaser of Dunki, soon. In fact, as the festive season of Diwali approaches, fans and critics alike will get a glimpse of the eagerly awaited project, which promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that combines the directorial brilliance of Hirani with the undeniable charm of Shah Rukh Khan.

EXCLUSIVE Rajkumar Hirani to release teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki around Diwali

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani to release teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki around Diwali

Confirming the same a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama, “The teaser of the most awaited film of the year, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan might arrive in Diwali season. Raju sir is planning to release the Dunki teaser on Diwali and is planning to start working on the same at the earliest.” Interestingly, the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is slated to hit screens around Diwali on November 10, in all likelihood, the teaser of Dunki will release around the same time, and will be attached to the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

As for the film, Dunki, hints at a rollercoaster ride of emotions, unexpected turns, and the resilience of the human spirit. The teaser, slated to be released around Diwali, is expected to provide a sneak peek into the world that Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan have meticulously crafted. The combination of Hirani's storytelling prowess and Shah Rukh Khan's magnetic on-screen presence is a recipe for cinematic magic that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

The film itself, Dunki that also stars Taapsee Pannu is reported to hit screens in December 2023. However, there has been no official announcement on the release date.

Also Read: SCOOP: Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan crack the BIGGEST post release OTT deal for Dunki; rights sold for Rs. 155 crores

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gadar 2 makes history as first Indian film…

After auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu…

REVEALED: The REAL REASON why Anil Kapoor is…

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2…

Pankaj Tripathi’s father passes away at the…

Sunny Deol denies signing Border sequel: “I…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification