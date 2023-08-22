The film industry is abuzz with excitement for filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which is based on illegal immigration via ‘Donkey Flight’ method, has been making headlines since its announcement. Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker is preparing to unveil the much-anticipated teaser of Dunki, soon. In fact, as the festive season of Diwali approaches, fans and critics alike will get a glimpse of the eagerly awaited project, which promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that combines the directorial brilliance of Hirani with the undeniable charm of Shah Rukh Khan.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani to release teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki around Diwali

Confirming the same a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama, “The teaser of the most awaited film of the year, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan might arrive in Diwali season. Raju sir is planning to release the Dunki teaser on Diwali and is planning to start working on the same at the earliest.” Interestingly, the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is slated to hit screens around Diwali on November 10, in all likelihood, the teaser of Dunki will release around the same time, and will be attached to the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

As for the film, Dunki, hints at a rollercoaster ride of emotions, unexpected turns, and the resilience of the human spirit. The teaser, slated to be released around Diwali, is expected to provide a sneak peek into the world that Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan have meticulously crafted. The combination of Hirani's storytelling prowess and Shah Rukh Khan's magnetic on-screen presence is a recipe for cinematic magic that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

The film itself, Dunki that also stars Taapsee Pannu is reported to hit screens in December 2023. However, there has been no official announcement on the release date.

