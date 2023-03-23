The popular dating reality show, Indian Matchmaking, is set to return for its third season on Netflix. The show, which premiered in 2020, became an instant hit with viewers and has since been renewed for a third season. The announcement of the upcoming season has left fans excited and eagerly awaiting its release. In case you don’t know, Indian Matchmaking follows the journey of a Mumbai-based matchmaker, Sima Taparia, as she helps Indian singles find love and companionship.

Netflix announces third season of Indian Matchmaking; Sima Taparia starrer series to release on April 21

The show provides an inside look into the traditional matchmaking process in India, which involves parents and family members being actively involved in the search for a suitable partner. Recently, Netflix took to its verified social media handle and confirmed the return of the third season. The post featured a bunch of snips from the show. In the caption, the streaming giant stated that Indian Matchmaking Season 3 will be released on April 21 this year.

In no time, hundreds of Instagram users reacted to the post. “She is too old school but it’s still a fun watch,” wrote a user while another commented, “Yasss! Guilty pleasure continues with this series.” Meanwhile, Bobby Seagull wrote, “The 2nd pic is of me with my Mum & Dad meeting Sima Aunty in London???????? Can't wait for you all to follow my journey!”

Given this, it is worth mentioning here that Netflix had recently confirmed the return of 6 fan-favourite series: Season 3 of She, Mismatched, Kota Factory, Delhi Crime, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Season 2 of Class. Speaking of the same, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India had said, “It's so exciting to build on these shows with the returning seasons and to contribute towards the growing list of Netflix’s global hit series, while at the same time receiving fan love across India.”

