Dream Girl 2 is all set to release this Friday, August 25, and there's excitement for it among audiences. Despite competition from Gadar 2, the comic caper has managed to generate a buzz and has also had decent advance sales till now. The film has undergone the process of censor certification twice in the last one week. Bollywood Hungama in this special report will throw light on this aspect.

Dream Girl 2: CBFC mutes ‘b*****d’; removes dialogue on circumcision from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded a U/A certificate to Dream Girl 2 on August 16. However, the Examining Committee asked for four changes. They muted the word 'b*****d' at two places. A dialogue on circumcision, 'Phir se khatna karwaoonga, jitna bhi bacha hai', was deleted along with the visuals. Some modification was carried out in the dialogue 'Behen kyun de di'. Finally, an anti-smoking ad was inserted before the start of the second half and an anti-smoking ticker was placed in the smoking scenes. The censor certificate was granted on August 16. At that time, Dream Girl 2's run time was 133 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 13 minutes.

However, on August 21, the makers approached the CBFC again and voluntarily removed as much as 28 minutes of the film. At the same time, they also added 25:31 minutes of footage. In all, the makers deleted 12 scenes and added 16 sequences. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, “It is very rare for a filmmaker to add and remove so many scenes voluntarily in his/her, that too after receiving the censor certificate.” Once these changes were carried out, the final run time of Dream Girl 2 turned out to be 130 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and others. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also helmed Dream Girl’s first part, which was released in 2019.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha REACTS to being replaced in Dream Girl 2

More Pages: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.