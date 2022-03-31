Netflix recently announced the cast lineup of the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff limited series centered around Young Queen Charlotte. India Amarteifio is on board to play the young queen in the upcoming series that also includes Game of Thrones alums.

India Amarteifio cast as young Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton spin-off; Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest and more join

According to The Hollywood Reporter, India Amarteifio has been roped in to play the younger version of Charlotte in the eight-episode series. The show, ordered into series last year, will tell the story of how the young queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift that led to the world seen in the parent series.

With no official title as yet, the spin-off is currently in the works at Netflix and will be penned by Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica, who will also direct, attached as executive producers. Jess Brownell will serve as showrunner. Bridgerton Season 2 has already teased the tumultuous past of the series’ strong female characters.

Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley will play Augusta. Determined to maintain her family’s power, the Dowager Princess does what it takes to secure her son’s place as monarch amidst a changing, modernizing Britain. Also joining the spinoff’s cast - Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, who is described as “handsome, charismatic, and a bit of a mystery”; and newcomer Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury, who “becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury.”

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton, will reprise her role in the prequel, as will Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). Additional cast members includes Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs reprising his role as the older version of Brimsley.

Bridgerton has proven to be a massive hit for Netflix. The first season dropped in December 2020 and quickly became one of the streamer’s most watched original shows. The show was quickly renewed for a second season after its debut, debuted on March 25 and set a Netflix English-language series record for viewing time on its opening weekend. Netflix picked up the show for both Seasons 3 and 4 in April 2021.

