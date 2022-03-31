Huma Qureshi is all set to star in the biopic of popular chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows, Tarla Dalal. Her first cookbook, The Pleasures of Vegetarian Cooking, was published in 1974. Since then, she wrote over 100 books and sold more than 10 million copies. There is rarely a household that did not have a book by Tarla Dalal staring at them from their kitchen counter back in the 80s and 90s.

Huma Qureshi to star in Tarla Dalal’s biopic; Ronnie Srewvala, Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to produce

Reportedly, Tarla Dalal's life story is being adapted for the big screen for a biopic. With Huma Qureshi in the lead, the film will be jointly backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Nitesh, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. According to reports, the biopic will be helmed by Nitesh and Ashwiny's associate Piyush Gupta. Reports state that Huma has been itching to do a biopic for a long time and loved how Tarla Dalal revolutionizes Indian cooking, particularly vegetarian food.

The film is expected to go on floors in the coming few months. According to reports, Huma has already done her look test and begun prepping for the part. Huma is currently prepping for the role by reading about the life of Tarla and watching the materials shared by the filmmakers. She is also practicing the soft-spoken manner and diction that Tarla is known for. The makers will be finalizing the supporting cast of the film soon.

