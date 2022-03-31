Bruce Willis, the star of the Die Hard franchise, will reportedly retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, as revealed by his family on social media.

On Wednesday, the 67-year-old actor's family shared the news on Instagram, writing, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Aphasia is a disorder most commonly caused by a stroke that can also stem from head trauma or, in rare cases, from neurological disease, said Brenda Rapp, a professor of cognitive science at Johns Hopkins University. Symptoms vary widely and can affect speech, comprehension and reading ability, Rapp said in a telephone interview. In some instances, aphasia can be treated with speech therapy.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family added. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn”

Bruce Willis started his acting career in the early 1980s with uncredited roles in films such as Sidney Lumet’s The Verdict. His career exploded later that decade after he starred opposite Cybill Shepherd in the ABC series Moonlighting and his performance as John McClane in the 1988 action movie Die Hard, which gave him his first major film franchise. Across his four-decade acting career, Willis’ movies have grossed over $5 billion worldwide. He’s been nominated for five Golden Globes (winning one for Moonlighting) and three Emmys (winning one for Moonlighting and another for his Friends guest role).

