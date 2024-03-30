comscore
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's Mumbai apartment for Rs. 9 lakhs

Both the actors are expected to be in a relationship after Khan divorced his wife Avantika Malik.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Reports have been abuzz about the return of Imran Khan who has been on an infinite sabbatical from the industry. The actor, of late, has been making many appearances at events, and is often accompanied by Lekha Washington. With Imran recently confirming about his relationship with Washington after several rumours, now we hear that the couple will be living together in Mumbai in the apartment of Karan Johar.

If reports are to be believed, Imran Khan and Lekha Washington have rented the Bandra flat of filmmaker Karan Johar for a whopping Rs. 9 lakhs. As per Zapkey, this new residence located in the third-floor of Clefepete apartments boasts of a sea view and is said to be in close proximity to one of the houses which was rented by Aamir Khan earlier. According to this real estate data platform, the agreement, dated for March 20, 2024, is expected to have been signed for a period of three years.

The rumours of Imran Khan and Lekha Washington dating have been doing the rounds for quite some years, possibly ever since he announced his separation from wife Avantika Malik. In an interaction with Vogue, the Jaane Tu actor confirmed his relationship status and added, “The rumors about my romantic involvement with Lekha Washington are indeed true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019.”

For the unversed, Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in 2011 and in 2014, the couple became parents to a daughter, Imara Malik Khan. In 2019, they decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. On the other hand, Lekha Washington too was married to journalist Pablo Chaterji but they parted ways too.

On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Whereas, Lekha Washington who is known for her stints in South cinema, also dabbles with other artistic works including sculpting.

