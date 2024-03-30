comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Kareena Kapoor Khan to play KGF star Yash’s sister in Toxic

By Subhash K. Jha

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is seen having a ball this week in Crew, has been roped in for a pivotal role in Malayalam filmmaker Geetu Mohandas’ Hindi-Kannada bilingual Toxic featuring KGF’s Yash in the lead.

I also have details on her role. For months now there has been speculation that Kareena was signed in to play Yash’s romantic lead in Toxic. That was misinformation. As we broke earlier, Kiara Advani and not Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Yash’s leading lady in Toxic.

Kareena will be seen in another, very powerful role as Yash’s sister. A source clued in to the development, “It is basically a brother-sister story with Yash and Kareena playing inseparable siblings. The director was keen to have Kareena on board in Toxic from the inception of the project. Negotiations were on. Everyone presumed Kareena was being brought into the project as Yash’s leading lady when in fact Kareena was offered a far more powerful role. She has never been seen like this before.”

