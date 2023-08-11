comscore
Imran Khan confirms working on Bollywood comeback

The actor stepped away from films after the 2015 movie Katti Batti.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Imran Khan, who made his debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, has confirmed that he's working on his comeback in Bollywood. This comes days after he had asked if people wanted to see him back on the screen. The actor stepped away from films after the 2015 movie Katti Batti.

In a rare Instagram post, he wrote on Threads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”

Previously, a fan commented on Zeenat Aman's Instagram post on her new brand commercial. The comment read, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.” Imran responded to the comment  by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan's nephew, made his debut in the 2008 movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza. He went on to star in I Hate Luv Storys with Sonam Kapoor, Break Ke Baad opposite Deepika Padukone, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan opposite Katrina Kaif and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola opposite Anushka Sharma, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! opposite Sonakshi Sinha, Delhi Belly and Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan leaves a comment about his ‘comeback’ on social media; post sparks massive social media discussion

