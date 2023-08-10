Thank You For Coming to have its Gala World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023!

The next offering from creators of Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor has been a well-kept secret. Unveiling today as an official selection at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023 is their coming of age comedy Thank You For Coming.

Handpicked to have its grand gala world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15, 2023 at the Roy Thomson Hall, this is the only Hindi feature film to have a gala premiere this year at TIFF.

Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor in a special appearance. The film is slated to have its theatrical release worldwide on the October 6, 2023.

Talking about the film, Rhea Kapoor shared, “It is a film for this generation and we feel extremely honoured to have the world premiere of our film at TIFF 2023. Even with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out and out Bollywood entertainer, full of masti and music so it makes this selection that much sweeter. It is a film I am extremely proud of and we couldn't have asked for a better kick-start. I've had the privilege to work with the most talented group of girls that have put their heart and soul into making this movie and we cannot wait for the world to see what we have made.”

“I am genuinely thrilled to announce that our film, is set to grace the esteemed TIFF platform. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when I can present it to a discerning global audience. The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious festival is an absolute honour, and I am awaiting the feedback and reception it garners,” said Ektaa R Kapoor, joint managing director Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Thank You For Coming follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, a single girl in her thirties, and her quest for true love and pleasure.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming will release in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

