There are films that manage to transcend the boundaries of mere entertainment, embedding themselves deeply within the cultural consciousness. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, a cinematic masterpiece that captured hearts in 2001, achieved this distinction with its gripping narrative and powerful performances. Fast forward to today, and its sequel, Gadar 2, which marks the return of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, has not only lived up to its predecessor's legacy but has also managed to create massive hype among the audience. Not surprisingly, Gadar 2 which has enjoyed incredible trending has now managed to set a record of sorts by selling 20,00,000 tickets in advance.

Revealing details, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to the micro blogging site Twitter announcing this feat while thanking God for such success saying, “Ishwar ki Aseem kripa .. #gadar2 par .. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance” This monumental achievement underscored the unwavering popularity of the franchise and the immense enthusiasm of the audience. Currently, this stunning success in advance ticket sales is being attributed firstly to the deep emotional connection that audiences had formed with the characters and storyline of the original film creating a strong foundation of loyalty and anticipation. Secondly, the strategic marketing campaign effectively capitalized on the nostalgia associated with the franchise while also highlighting the new dimensions that the sequel would explore.

Ishwar ki Aseem kripa .. #gadar2 par .. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance pic.twitter.com/fdwaE7TGcM — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 10, 2023

Given these factors, Gadar 2 has emerged as a testament to the enduring legacy of the franchise and the power of cinematic storytelling. In fact, at the box office window trade predictions estimate that the business of the film will see a strong opening in double digits on Day 1, with its opening weekend business registering an incremental growth rate that is sure to propel the film as one of the highest opening day and opening weekend grossers of the year.

