Bringing together the very best of the Indian cinema and film fraternity, the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema - the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards - is all set to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on March 18th and 19th, 2022, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences.

India and Abu Dhabi have enjoyed excellent relations through culture and trade for many decades. Uniting the world through cinema and celebration, the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards will be one of togetherness and positivity as it heads to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, further enhancing, strengthening, and building even greater bonds between India, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and millions of movie fans around the world. Commemorating the 75th year of India’s independence and the UAE’s year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking its 50th anniversary, the highly anticipated 22nd Edition of IIFA will showcase a grand celebration of Indian cinema’s finest talent, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans and film enthusiasts from across the world.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi and the UAE have successfully managed to safely resume events and tourism activities in recent months. One of the world’s fastest-growing tourism destinations, Abu Dhabi is home to incredible beaches with year-round sunshine, vibrant culture, and world-class entertainment and leisure infrastructure offering a vast array of enriching offerings.

Continuing their partnership for the seventh consecutive edition of IIFA, NEXA will be collaborating with Miral and DCT Abu Dhabi for this star-studded event. Through this association, Maruti Suzuki aims to blend premium-ness and inspirational designs offered by NEXA with glitz, glamour, and star-studded Indian cinema.

His Excellency, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “India has long been one of Abu Dhabi’s top inbound source markets for tourists building on strong historic ties. Hosting the IIFA Awards underlines the key strategic position the Indian market occupies for the emirate. In addition, we have enjoyed a great bond with India’s movie industry, which has for many years been attracted to the UAE capital by our high-quality infrastructure, so the addition of the IIFA to Abu Dhabi’s calendar of events aligns perfectly with our 5-year strategy to develop the cultural and creative industries. Hosting an event such as this also demonstrates the UAE capital’s appeal for attracting internationally-renowned entertainment, and the confidence organizers have in the emirate’s superior facilities, expertise, and stringent health and safety protocols. We look forward to welcoming visitors from India and beyond to experience this event, and also to explore Abu Dhabi’s diverse tourist attractions and cultural offerings during their stay.”

Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue, and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said, “It is an honour for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Weekend and Awards at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay in Yas Island. As the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena presents an ideal setting for world-class events that attract international stars and audiences. Hosting this much-anticipated event reinforces Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment, and business and Abu Dhabi’s place on the world tourism and entertainment map.”

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Khan said, “I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favorites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s 50th Anniversary-Golden Jubilee celebration. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to get ready to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema & celebration.”

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “NEXA has always celebrated the relentless spirit of creators who continuously explore, innovate, and experiment to inspire the world. It is for this very reason that NEXA has collaborated with IIFA, which is a platform to recognize India’s top creative talent in the world of cinema and celebrate the best in cinema arts. The association is in its 6th year and both NEXA and IIFA are symbolic of challenging the status quo to create experiences that are new and inspiring. NEXA helps create premium experiences through its global design, sophisticated style, and innovative technology, just like IIFA, which builds lifetime experiences and felicitates excellence in Indian cinema at a global stage. We look forward to IIFA 2022 which will be held at Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi to inspire our new-age consumers who seek global experiences in their everyday lives.”

Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!

