Last Updated 14.12.2021 | 4:19 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a big splash at Times Square ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Trust global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas to raise the bar and set new benchmarks. After making India proud with her bevy of achievements, the actress has now made a splash at the famous Times Square with her new Matrix avatar.

With her poster of The Matrix Resurrections going viral, now it has been featured at the coveted Times Square in New York. Touted to have the highest visibility in the world, our globetrotting desi girl has once again made India proud. Curiosity about her upcoming cult classic The Matrix Resurrections is at an all-time high and fans can’t stop obsessing over her futuristic, cyberpunk avatar in the film.

Netizens have also been fawning over her wink in the trailer of The Matrix Resurrections. Dressed in a bespectacled look, Priyanka can be seen winking and making a finger gesture like the boss lady she is.  Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections will be released on December 22 in theatres and on HBO Max

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra wraps Citadel shoot, says ‘it will be worth it’

