Kim Kardashian doesn’t want any delay in terminating her marriage to her estranged husband Kanye West, who is now legally known as Ye. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum filed documents to move forward with her divorce and requested to be legally single after she first filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

In her latest filing, reported by PEOPLE tabloid, Kardashian asked to have child custody and property matters be separate from her marital status. Kardashian cites in the documents, “[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021. [Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive.”

"The parties' marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]," the documents state. "There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case."

In her filing, Kardashian continues, “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship."The mom of four further doubles down on her plea to dissolve the marriage.

"Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time," she states, according to PEOPLE tabloid.

Kardashian adds, "[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. They share four children – daughters North, 8, and Chicago, three and half year old, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, two and half-year old.

Kardashian has recently been dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. They were first linked in October and have since been publicly spotted spending time together on multiple occasions.

Though Kardashian argued that West has been unresponsive in legal matters pertaining to their divorce, he has repeatedly made public pleas to get back together with his ex. Last Thursday, West dedicated his song ‘Runaway’ to Kardashian while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

