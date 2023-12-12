The project will be helmed by Shauna Gautam who worked with Karan Johar as an Associate Director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Even before his debut in the film industry, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has signed his next film. The young star kid is set to make his debut in a thriller Sarzameen set in Kashmir co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran which is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Now, in the latest update, the filmmaker has roped in Khan for a romantic comedy. He will be paired opposite The Archies debutante Khushi Kapoor.

This marks the second projects, for both Ibrahim and Khushi, respectively. In a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, “It’s being planned as a direct-to-digital project to be produced by his digital wing, Dharmatics. The film will go on floors next year and will be directed by Shauna Gautam. The makers are in talks with a leading OTT player for streaming rights.”

The source further added, “It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi Cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original.”

The project will be helmed by Shauna Gautam who worked with Karan Johar as an Associate Director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On the same project, Ibrahim Ali Khan was an Assistant Director. Shauna also worked with Rajkumar Hirani as an AD on Sanju. The project is currently in the pre-production stage with the casting for the ensemble cast underway.

