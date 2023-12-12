Crunchyroll has announced the association of Ali Fazal as part of the Hindi voice cast in the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Solo Leveling! Crunchyroll recently announced that the anime adaptation of the Korean Webtoon sensation, Solo Leveling, will make its global debut on the streaming platform on January 6, 2024. The Hindi dub – as well as the subtitle – will also be available to stream simultaneously.

Ali Fazal turns voice actor, to Hindi dub for anime series Solo Leveling

Ali Fazal is set to lend his Hindi voice to the character Song Chiyul, a Korean C-Rank Hunter. Song Chiyul is an older gentleman who has taken the weak protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, under his wing. He navigates the challenges of the Double Dungeon incident alongside Sung Jinwoo. With a Hollywood debut in Furious 7 and a leading role opposite Dame Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul, Ali Fazal's international acclaim makes him a significant addition to the Solo Leveling cast. His notable performances in Death on the Nile alongside Gal Gadot and Kandahar with Gerard Butler further established him as one of the leading Indian actors in Hollywood.

Talking about lending his voice to the Hindi dub of an international sensation anime series, Ali Fazal said, “Joining the cast of Solo Leveling and lending my voice to one of its gritty characters is a unique and exciting opportunity. I always strive to do something new with each of my projects, and this opportunity is definitely among them. The character of Song Chiyul is truly remarkable, and I am honoured to be a part of this amazing and exciting project. Working with Crunchyroll and being a part of the anime world is a fresh and thrilling experience for me. I had a great time being the voice behind this character in Hindi”.

Akshat Sahu, Director Marketing, APAC, Crunchyroll, said, “We are excited to have the popular and talented actor, Ali Fazal, who has lent his voice to the Hindi dub of Solo Leveling in India. Recognizing the immense love and passion for anime within the Indian fan community, Crunchyroll remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to our audience."

To further build the excitement among Indian anime fans, Crunchyroll is also hosting an exclusive fan premiere of the first two episodes of Solo Leveling on 20th December in Mumbai. Hindi voice cast and characters include:

● Sung Jinwoo voiced by Rajesh Shukla

● Sung Jinah voiced by Riya Sen Gupta

● Go Gunhee voiced by Kishore Bhatt

● Song Chiyul voiced by Ali Fazal

● Kim Sangshik voiced by Archit Maurya

● Lee Joohee voiced by Shiny Prakash

● Go Myunghwan voiced by Varnit Kumar

● Park Beom-shik voiced by Ish Thakkar

● Kang Jeongho voiced by Harsh Sharma

● Joo Jae-hwan voiced by Aniket Khade

Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate" which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called "hunters" have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

The anime series Solo Leveling is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, which was later adapted into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018, with illustrations by DUBU.

Solo Leveling is animated by acclaimed A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online), with motion graphics by Production I.G (Attack on Titan, PSYCHO-PASS). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online). Additional staff credits include music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (K-pop band), character design by Tomoko Sudo, and monster design by Hirotaka Tokuda.

