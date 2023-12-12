Prime Video today announced the global premiere of its upcoming Amazon Original movie, Dry Day. This comedy-drama unfolds in the heartland of the country where the protagonist, Gannu, a small-time goon portrayed by the Panchayat fame Jitendra Kumar, embarks on a journey against the system. Amidst the emotional quest to earn the trust and love of his dear ones, Gannu not only confronts the external challenges but also struggles with his own insecurities and issue of alcoholism.

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Dry Day will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 22 in Hindi, along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

“We are dedicated to bringing stories that are authentic and deeply entrenched in our culture to diverse audiences across India and beyond. Dry Day is a testament to this commitment of ours. Set in a small-town in India, this coming-of-age tale, revolving around a flawed hero, intricately weaves a socially relevant and thought-provoking narrative through a compelling storyline. The film is a blend of a rich tapestry of flavours and quirky nuances,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. “Our journey with Emmay Entertainment has been exceptionally rewarding, and I am confident that Dry Day, our fifth collaboration, will receive immense love and appreciation from audiences.”

“Dry Day marks the beginning of an exciting new journey in the space of Hindi Original movies for us with Prime Video”, said Nikkhil Advani, Producer, Emmay Entertainment. “The film is a social satire presented with a hilarious tragic-comedy of errors with lots of drama and emotions. Dry Day gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism, and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film. Following the remarkable success of Mumbai Diaries, our collaboration with Prime Video has grown stronger over the years and I'm looking forward to seeing how the viewers receive this meaningful narrative.”

