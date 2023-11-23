With Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starring in War 2, the excitement is on another level with two superstars coming together to face off each other in YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik’s cameo in Tiger 3 also added to the excitement, which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. While the first schedule was wrapped in Spain in October 2023 with stunt doubles, the second schedule will likely be shot the same way in Abu Dhabi. Hrithik and Jr. NTR will begin their shoots in February 2024.

As per a report in Mid-Day, a source said, “NTR Jr is currently shooting for his 30th film, directed by Koratala Siva, and will then begin his first schedule for War 2. Aditya Chopra and Ayan have planned a massive action entry shot for him in the film. Shooting for the portions involving Hrithik and him will commence in February in Mumbai over a month-long schedule. The dramatic portions will be canned first, and will be followed with action sequences.”

The source added, “Like he did for the Spain leg, he is likely to use stunt doubles for the actors in Abu Dhabi too for the scenes that are to be filmed in the absence of the main cast members. Ayan shot high-octane car chase sequences in Spain over two weeks.”

Back in October 2023, Bollywood Hungama reported that Ayan Mukerji had completed the first schedule with stunt doubles. The source said, “It's a new technique of shooting for feature films. The action blocks of a lot of films in today's time are shot without the involvement of lead actors. Soon after, the faces of the body double are replaced using the body swap technology. The same was used for Pathaan as well for the action blocks shot in Dubai and Russia. Hrithik and NTR Jr. will start shooting for War only in December.”

The Spain schedule lasted for around 12 days, and Ayan was strict to get a perfect stunt double on board the film. “He auditioned over 50 talents each for both Hrithik and NTR Jr. before getting an ideal body type on board. The stunt double had multiple test shoots with Hrithik and NTR Jr. in Mumbai and Hyderabad before flying off to Spain,” the source added.

With Kiara Advani being the leading lady, the film is set to release on the Republic Day 2025 weekend.

