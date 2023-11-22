comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.11.2023 | 7:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals they shot ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ during “Peak summers”; calls Rajkumar Hirani “Amazing person”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals they shot ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ during “Peak summers”; calls Rajkumar Hirani “Amazing person”

en Bollywood News #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals they shot ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ during “Peak summers”; calls Rajkumar Hirani “Amazing person”

Earlier today, the makers of Dunki dropped the second asset of the film, a romantic track titled 'Lutt Putt Gaya', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rajkumar Hirani is undeniably the brilliant storyteller and filmmaker of Indian cinema, who holds the record for a 100% success rate, and the ace filmmaker never disappoints the masses with his stories. Having delivered blockbusters like Munnabhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Dunki, which marks his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals they shot 'Lutt Putt Gaya' during "Peak summers"; calls Rajkumar Hirani "Amazing person"

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals they shot ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ during “Peak summers”; calls Rajkumar Hirani “Amazing person”

After the massive success of Dunki Drop 1, the makers recently released the first song, Dunki Drop 2, ‘Lutt Putt Gaya.’ Amidst the love received for the song, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an #AskSrk session, and in the ongoing session, a netizen asked Shah Rukh Khan: "How was your experience while shooting for #LuttPuttGaya ?? #AskSRK"

Responding to the question asked, Shah Rukh Khan said, "@RajkumarHirani is an awesome person to work with. This is the most fun I have had doing a film with his team. The song was very hot to shoot…peak of summers."

The audiences are eagerly awaiting to enter the world of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and the film is gearing up for a worldwide release on Christmas 2023.

Also Read: Dunki Drop 2: First track ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ out, featuring Shah Rukh Khan with Taapsee Pannu and his signature pose, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Popular actor Aniruddh Dave to…

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman to make…

Deepa Mehta collaborates with Freida Pinto…

Kartik Aaryan to headline Karan Johar and…

Exclusive: Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri…

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Hyundai’s initiative…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification