Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report the viral news that Hrithik Roshan’s cameo in Tiger 3 lasts for 2 minutes 22 seconds. We also reported that it was shot recently, on November 4.

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan’s scene in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is directed by Ayan Mukerji; ENHANCES excitement for War 2

Bollywood Hungama has now learned of an interesting development. A source told us, “While Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma, Hrithik’s scene has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He is also the director of War 2, which sees Hrithik Roshan play the lead along with Jr NTR.”

The source further said, "It is a normal practice in Hollywood franchise films where a different director shoots the mid-credit or post-credit scene than the one who shot the complete film.”

The source also remarked, ”The dialogue in Hrithik Roshan’s scene is quite arresting and so is the action scene. This is the first time that a film of YRF (Yash Raj Films) Spy Universe has ended with the hint of the future installment. The scene nicely enhances excitement for War 2.”

YRF Spy Universe began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). War also starred Tiger Shroff and was directed by Siddharth Anand. He also directed the next film of the series, Pathaan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to release across 8900 screens worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.