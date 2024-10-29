Akshay Kumar also donated Rs. 1 crore to help the Anjaneya Sewa Trust to help them further in this campaign.

The Anjaneya Sewa Trust, under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, has taken up the noble mission of feeding monkeys as they struggle to survive in Ayodhya, often relying on discarded food. The trust has taken an initiative to feed as many monkeys as possible in the sacred town daily. Known for being a kind and generous sanatani, the trust approached Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar extends support towards noble initiative of feeding monkeys in Ayodhya

It is being said that Akshay not only agreed without hesitation but also made a significant donation of Rs. 1 crore to ensure the daily feeding of these sacred beings. We hear despite the fact that monkeys are hailed as one of the most sacred animals, considering Hindus worship Lord Hanuman, their plight has been quite difficult in the sacred town. Akshay Kumar has decided to offer his help to improve their condition.

Talking about the same, founder trustee of Anjaneya Sewa Trust, Priya Gupta says, “I have always known Akshay Kumar to be an extremely kind and generous man be it his staff, his crew or co-actors that work with him or each of his family members. He not only donated instantly and generously, but also he dedicated this great sewa in the name of both his parents Hari Om and Aruna Bhatia and his father-in-law Rajesh Khanna. Akshay is not just a generous donor but also an equally socially conscious citizen of India. He was equally concerned about the citizens and city of Ayodhya and thus we will ensure that no citizen gets inconvenienced while we feed the monkeys and there is no littering on the streets of Ayodhya as a result of feeding the monkeys.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently wrapping up the shoot of the comedy Housefull 5 which boasts of an extensive ensemble cast. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is expected to release on June 6, 2025.

