BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Badass Ravikumar trailer to be unveiled on January 5; Himesh Reshammiya starrer to release on February 7, 2025

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Xpose universe continues to expand. Get ready to dive into the world of Badass Ravi Kumar, a high-octane action musical that promises to bring back the glory of the 80s - a retro rhapsody with full-on dialoguebaazi. From the vibrant visuals to the thumping retro beats, the motion poster perfectly encapsulates the film’s essence: a Himesh Reshammiya retro action musical.

The Himesh Reshammiya-starrer is being touted as a true throwback to the golden era of Bollywood. Set in the nostalgic zone of films once mastered by legends like Feroz Khan, Rajiv Rai, and Nasir Hussain along with legendary RD Burman style music, Badass Ravi Kumar is unapologetically an “80s type ki picture.”

The recently released motion poster has generated immense buzz, unveiling the trailer release date as January 5.

With its retro aesthetics and Himesh’s signature musical magic, Badass Ravi Kumar promises to pay homage to the golden era of Bollywood while redefining it for today’s audiences.

Directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravi Kumar is slated to hit the big screens on 7th February 2025!

Also Read: Prabhudeva gets Rs. 10 crores for his baddie act in Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravikumar

More Pages: Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

