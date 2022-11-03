Himesh Reshammiya, after debuting in Aap Ka Suroor in 2007, is all set for yet another film. The musician, who has acted in about 10 films, is all set to make a comeback to the big screen after 2020. The singer turned actor was last seen as the leading man in Happy Hardy and Heer and now he is planning to bring back the 2014 thriller, The Xpose franchise with a spinoff of the same, titled Badass Ravikumar. The film will feature him as the lead and giving a glimpse of the same, he also shared a glimpse of the film in the announcement teaser.

Himesh Reshammiya to return with The Xpose franchise; announces Badass Ravikumar with this teaser

Earlier today, Himesh Reshammiya took to Instagram to share the announcement teaser of the film Badass Ravikumar. He also captioned a long note along with the post explaining the reason he decided to bring back The Xpose and his character Ravi Kumar in this film. He said, “The love from all my fans always has been overwhelming and Fans have always wanted a spin off from Ravi Kumar’s character from my hit film The Xpose which did great business with very good reviews when it was released . The quirk and eccentricity in Ravi Kumar's character and his dialogues which have become iconic will have a new twist with us narrating the story of Ravi Kumar in this huge action entertainer titled Badass Ravi Kumar", you will love this title announcement teaser which is a character intro of Ravi Kumar and his sheer madness and what you can expect in this musical action entertainer when Ravi Kumar is pitted against 10 sensational villains, and a brilliant lead actress to be announced soon, the director of Badass Ravi Kumar will be announced soon Badass Ravi Kumar releases in 2023 ?? ?? , give it all your love @himeshreshammiyamelodies @soniakapoor06 @thatleosoul”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)



The teaser features Himesh Reshammiya in an action packed avatar as he is seen using guns, weapons as well as engaging in combat sequences to fight off the villains. The teaser revealed that Himesh is Badass Ravikumar who is the legendary villain among all of them. Interestingly, the teaser ends on an intriguing note as the leading lady of the film is not introduced. Her face is covered and only her eyes are visible and as per the video, there is also a special surprise for all Himesh fans.

Also Read: Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya come together for Indian Idol 13

More Pages: Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.