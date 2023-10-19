The Archies is already receiving a lot of love considering that the film marks the debut of much talked about star kids Suhana Khana - daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor – daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, as well as Agastya Nanda – grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan along with an ensemble cast of Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. During the promotions, Suhana Khan, who is creating a lot of excitement with her debut, revealed that the preparations for the movie began well in advance of the actual filming.

During the event, Suhana described her skating sequences in the film and the song ‘Suno’, often looking effortless on screen, as challenging, saying, “We started training 5 or 6 months before we actually started filming. I know you said it looks very breezy in the song, but I'm lucky you didn't see us fall and bump into each other, that was far from effortless. But yeah, it was a lot of fun. I loved every moment of it, even all the falling.” She added with a laugh, “I fell a lot, but I didn’t hurt myself luckily.”

When asked about her character's style in the film, Suhana mentioned that there are overlaps between Veronica's style and her personal style. She said, “I definitely think there is an overlap. There are definitely bits and pieces of Veronica style that align with my personal style. There was actually a scene in the film when I wore my personal outfit and it worked really well for Veronica and it’s something I was actually wearing and Zoya saw me wearing it at a bonfire night and said, ‘You should wear this in the film.’ So that was really cool. But at the same time, that is also a moment in the film where Veronica is deeply sad and she's sad, but she's still wearing a fur coat. When I'm sad and I'm having a breakdown, I prefer to be in my pajamas, so there's definitely a difference as well.”

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is produced by Tiger Baby Productions. The film is inspired by the comic series by the same name, and it is slated for a digital release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

