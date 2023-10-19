The Archies, an upcoming Indian musical film directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Reema Kagti, is already receiving a lot of love from fans. The film marks the debut of several star kids, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. At Bollywood Hungama OTT India Festival 2023, Akhtar and Kagti spoke about the film and its first song, ‘Suno.’

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Zoya Akhtar calls The Archies her FIRST period film; Reema Kagti adds, “Target audience is 8 to 80”

"There's a fine line between excitement and nervousness," Akhtar said. "Initially, when Netflix offered this, it was a deal I couldn't refuse. I built on what I wanted to do next. So I need to take and do it in a language that retains its original essence and speaks to kids today. So we were actually very excited about that. But as we've done whatever we wanted, and now we are really scared."

Akhtar and Kagti also revealed that they auditioned for the film for a year, and that they were very particular about casting newcomers. "We were very clear that we wanted newcomers because all of them are iconic characters and getting anybody who was already very well known, would bring their baggage onto it," Akhtar said. "All the characters are 17 years old in the film."

Kagti added that it was a challenge to adapt The Archies IP for a modern Indian audience. "It was a challenge, to take an IP that may not be so relevant today. And also, to stay true to all the characters of Archies’s world," she said. "It’s an American IP that we are adopting."

Akhtar also emphasized that the film is something that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

"I want to tell the audience that it's come to life," she said. "Just go back to your childhood. It's a period film. It's my first period film. And so I'm excited about that. We have done a lot of work on streaming. And till now, whatever we've made has been mainly adult content. So this is like the kids. It's something you can watch with your parents. It's something you could watch with your children. It is for the whole family."

Kagti added that the film's target audience is "8 to 80."

The Archies is scheduled to be released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

